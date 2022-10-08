Gujarat: Parts of state to receive rain till Oct 11, says IMD

Monsoon was active over Gujarat Friday as districts of Dang, Surat, Kheda, Amreli, Mahisagar, Anand, Vadodara and Sabarkantha received heavy rainfall and were among 94 total talukas to record rainfall.

The weather department has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall across the state till October 11.

As the Southwest monsoon has not completely withdrawn from Gujarat, the state is expected to receive rainfall in the coming days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“The withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the state is not complete. Central and South parts of the state are likely to receive good rainfall till October 11,” IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

For Saturday, heavy rains in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch and Surat are expected, stated the weather department.

On October 9, heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch and Surat and October 10 in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Aravalli and Mahisagar.