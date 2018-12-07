Gujarat paper leak case: Key accused among three more arrested

Gandhinagar police on Thursday said that they have arrested Yashpal Solanki, the key accused in the police recruitment exam paper leak case, and two others who are said to have played a major role in the conspiracy to leak the papers for monetary gains with the gang in Delhi.

Police said that they have also identified at least two members of Delhi gang who will be arrested soon.

Since the paper was leaked ahead of last Sunday’s examination, police Wednesday had arrested eight others, including two BJP workers, a police sub-inspector, and five candidates.

Yashpal Solanki alias Yashpal Thakor, whose name is mentioned in the FIR as one of the key accused, was arrested from Virpur village in Mahisagar district where he was hiding at one of his cousin’s house, said police. Besides him, the police arrested Indravadan Parmar and one Rajendra. They said that another person, identified as Nilesh who was also part of the conspiracy, will be arrested soon.

Gandhinagar SP Mayur Chavda, however, brushed aside allegations that politicians are also involved in the case. He said that no evidence of it has been found till now.

The Opposition Congress had earlier alleged that the paper leak was linked to the Chief Minister’s Office and demanded an SIT probe monitored by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Police said that a group of 25 to 30 candidates had gone to Delhi by road in four vehicles. There, they were received by the members of a “paper leak gang”. These candidates were divided into five groups who were taken to different places. According to the police, the candidates were asked to memorise answers while they were taken from one place to another. They didn’t let anyone take pictures or scribble. Solanki managed to scribble the answers on a sheet and hid it in a wafer packet. Solanki then flew to Vadodara and went to Surat where he was to appear in the recruitment exam, said police.

Chavda said that after Solanki’s name appeared in the media, he switched off his phone and went into hiding. He met Indravadan in Vadodara who gave him Rs 20,000 and suggested him to lay low. According to Chavda, after media reports of his involvement Solanki reportedly tried to commit suicide but failed.

Police said Indravadan helped Solanki financially as the former’s relatives were also appearing in the examination.

The answers were shared with not less than 50 candidates, Chavda said, adding that the number may grow as the investigation progresses.