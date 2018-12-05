Gujarat paper Leak case: Four more held — ‘all bought papers’

Gandhinagar police arrested four more persons on Tuesday in connection with the leak of state police recruitment examination paper and said that the paper was leaked by a “national-level gang” active in Delhi.

With latest arrests, police have arrested a total of eight persons, including two BJP workers and a police sub-inspector, in connection with the paper leak that led to the scrapping of the examination.

The four arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Pritesh Patel, a resident of Aravalli, Narendra Chaudhary, a resident of Mehsana, Ajaysinh Parmar and Uttamsinh Bhati, both residents of Banaskantha. Police said that all the four were candidates for the recruitment exam and had allegedly bought the leaked questions paper.

According to police, three of those arrested on Tuesday were among nearly two dozen people who had gone to Delhi in four cars to get the question paper on November 29, three days before the scheduled examination last Sunday.

One of the arrested, Uttamsinh Bhati, however, could not go due to his ill health, police said.

According to police, the accused reached Gurgaon and from there they were guided to different places in Delhi in a group of five by the “gang leaders”.

The accused were asked to read the question papers and solve them. A press statement issued by the police states that when the accused candidates were taking more time to solve the papers, the gang members even said that “when they leak such papers to students of other states they don’t take so much time in solving the questions”.

The four accused have told the police that they took two hours in solving the papers. After that, they were taken back to Gurgaon in different groups. Police said that the key accused, Yashpal Solanki, who is said to be the Gujarat link with the gang and is still absconding, was also there with the accused.

After they got the answers of the paper, Solanki flew to Vadodara. He was also a candidate whose examination centre was in Surat. Three more candidates flew to Jaipur and came to Gujarat. They gave the answers to four accused arrested on Monday.

The accused have told the police that gang members took cheques of Rs 5 lakh from each of them and assured the candidates that these cheques would be deposited only if the question paper was found to be similar.

On Sunday, hours before 8.75 lakh candidates were set to appear in the written examination for nearly 9,000 posts of Lok Rakshak Dal at 2,440 exam centres across the state, Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board chairman and Additional

Director General of Police Vikas Sahay announced the cancellation of the examination, saying that the paper has got leaked and he had received the answer-key on his WhatsApp. Soon after, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered the Home Department to probe the leak.