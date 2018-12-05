Gujarat paper Leak case: Congress alleges CMO link, says Vijay Rupani must quit

The Congress, which has been demanding investigation by a sitting High Court judge in the paper leak case, on Tuesday alleged involvement of Chief Minister’s Office in leaking the question paper of Lok Rakshak recruitment examination that was cancelled on Sunday.

“The conspiracy behind the paper leak is directly linked to Swarnim Sankul, via Kamalam,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said as he demanded Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s resignation on “moral grounds”.

While Swarnim Sankul is the state secretariat that houses the office of chief minister, Kamalam is the state BJP’s headquarters in Gandhinagar.

He reiterated the demand for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court “to expose the real culprit behind the paper leak”.

Referring to the arrest of two BJP workers — Manhar Patel of Aravalli and Mukesh Chaudhary of Banaskantha — and a police sub-inspector P V Patel, Dhanani said that by simply arresting them it appeared that the government was intended to hide the “bigger fish” behind the crime.

“It is completely unbelievable that a small BJP worker or a sub-inspector would be so influential to lay hands on the question papers that are prepared with a lot of secrecy. All those involved in preparing the question paper, giving clearance to it, people involved in printing, packing and distributing require to be interrogated to find out how the papers got leaked… Only a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court can reveal the truth and find out the bigger fish,” he said, adding “the government just wants to whitewash the crime”.

He said that a judicial inquiry was also needed so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

He also accused the BJP government of using job openings as a “political tool” to lure unemployed youth. “The BJP government lures them by advertising for job openings when elections are round the corner. The model code of conduct comes into force even before results are announced. They (BJP) create hindrance in recruitment until election, and play with the future of the youth,” Dhanani said.

“CM Rupani should resign for leading a government where people from ruling party take lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth at the behest of people sitting in the government and play with their future,” he said.

—With PTI