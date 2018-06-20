Gujarat: Panel tells banks to pull up socks in implementing govt welfare schemes

Cautioning against below-par implementation of Central and state government schemes, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has instructed banks in Gujarat to improve their performance with regard to schemes like Stand-up India, Gujarat Women Economic Development Corporation and Jyoti Gram Vikas Yojana.

Pointing out that only Rs 668 crore of the sanctioned Rs 1,081 crore has been disbursed under the “Stand-up India” scheme as on May 18, a recent report of the SLBC-Gujarat stated “the performance under the scheme is not up to the mark”.

The scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or the trading sector.

The apex body of bankers in the state asked the “lagging banks to improve performance” by reviewing bank-wise performance “thoroughly” during the DLCC (District Level Consultative Committee) meeting.

Apart from creating more awareness regarding the scheme, the SC/ST welfare and women development departments have been asked to take the lead in generating a good number of applications under the scheme.

Similarly, the SLBC has pulled up banks for not-up-to-the- mark implementation of other government schemes. “Overall performance under all the government-sponsored programmes for the year 2017-18, except PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme), Vajpayee Bankable Yojana and DTAISY (Dattopant Thengadi Artisan Interest Subsidy Yojana), is far from satisfactory,” stated the SLBC report.

For the Jyotigram Vikas Yojana, that intends to financially hand-hold entrepreneurs who are keen to set up industries in rural areas of the state, the

The SLBC report stated: “The achievement stood at 37.5 per cent for the year ending on March 2018, as against 56.5 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year, which shows a significant reduction in performance. Banks are requested to analyse their performance of 2017-18 and improve the same in the current financial year.”

Similarly, the banks were also asked to “improve their performance” in implementing scheme of Castes Welfare Department in which only 38.83 per cent of the target was achieved as against 41.25 per cent the previous year.

