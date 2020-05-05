Gujarat: Panchmahal officials ready Covid army for rural areas

They will also be trained for infection control and primary nursing, officials said. (Representational) They will also be trained for infection control and primary nursing, officials said. (Representational)

The Panchmahal district administration is preparing a COVID-19 army to work in rural parts of the district which are, so far, unaffected by the pandemic. The district administration has targeted to rope in 10,000 teachers and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers to facilitate COVID-19 related information from village levels to the district health department. They will also be trained for infection control and primary nursing, officials said.

“The idea is to form an army which can act as a mediator between the village and the health department. A team for each village will be constituted and they will work in detail with the villagers, keeping a tab on their health parameters and any kind of movement in and out of the village. They will not have direct interface with any positive cases, but in case of any suspected cases, they will be our first point of contact,” said AJ Shah, District Development Officer, Panchmahal.

For every village in the district, a ‘Gram Yodha Samiti’ is also being constituted, which will comprise of the village sarpanch, talati (accountant), a social worker and teachers.

On Tuesday, training for the first batch of 1,343 teachers began. A total of 6,500 teachers will be trained for the same. “If there will be any further need, we will also rope in women who are part of self-help groups (SHGs). There are around 80,000 registered women under various SHGs, we are targetting to rope in at least 5,000-7,000 of them,” Shah added.

