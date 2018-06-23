Gujarat: Daman SP to probe ‘abduction’ of rebel BJP leader by cops before Pardi Taluka Panchayat polls

Congress MLA Jitu Chaudhary filed a complaint Congress MLA Jitu Chaudhary filed a complaint

DIG of Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman (Union Territory) Brijesh Kumar Singh on Friday ordered the Daman Superintendent of Police to probe allegations that Silvassa Inspector K B Mahajan had abducted a rebel BJP member of Pardi taluka panchayat in Valsad district on the eve of June 20 elections in the local body.

This comes after Jitu Chaudhary, Congress MLA of Kaprada seat in Valsad, demanded a departmental inquiry against Silvassa Inspector as the party lost in president and vice-president polls at Pardi taluka panchayat.

“I have come across such incident and ordered Daman Superintendent of Police Sandip Darade to look into the issue and file a report,” the DIG said.

Chaudhary had alleged that rebel BJP leader Nirav Patel, who was nominated by the Congress for vice-president’s post of Pardi taluka panchayat, was having dinner with other party leaders at a resort in Silvassa on Tuesday night — on the eve of polls — when Inspector K B Mahajan arrived with his police team and picked up Nirav Patel without giving any reason.

In the complaint, Chaudhary stated that when Congress leaders reached Silvassa police station, they were told that Nirav Patel has been released and handed over to BJP leaders of Valsad.

Patel was found only on Wednesday after the election was completed. “I have sought a departmental inquiry into the act of the Silvassa police Inspector and also requested the DIG to register a case against him,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Patel concurred with Chaudhary’s version. “I was having dinner with Congress leaders. Silvassa police turned up at the restaurant and took me with them in a police vehicle. On the way, police officer asked me my name, to which party I belong, etc. I answered them that I am from the BJP but contesting the election for the vice-president post with the support of Congress. Meanwhile our vehicle reached nearby Silvassa police station, where the cops handed me to BJP leaders in which BJP MP (from Valsad) K C Patel was present. They took me to a farmhouse on the outskirts of Valsad district and kept me there the entire night. BJP workers and leaders told me not to leave the party. Finally, I agreed and on the next day, they freed me and dropped me at my house,” Nirav Patel said,

“I have no grudges or complaint against any BJP or Congress leader, and I have not filed a complaint against anybody. I will remain with the BJP,” he added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App