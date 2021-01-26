Gujarat: Panchayat-level health workers call off strike, to resume duty today

The health workers had also boycotted the vaccine until their demands were met. They were on protest over non-payment of salaries since November. (Representational)

Panchayat-level healthworkers in Gujarat, who had been on strike since January 14, issued a statement on Monday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio, that they shall be rejoining duties from January 26.

The decidion comes after an hour-long meeting between the representatives of Gujarat Rajya Aarogyakarmi Mahasangh, health minister and health department officials, including principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi and health commissioner Jaiprakash Shivhare, on Monday.

Suresh Gamit, chief convener of the health workers’ union, said in the statement, “We were on strike for 14 days… Yesterday ( January 24), through our leaders, we sought time from health minister and deputy CM Nitin Patel… On January 25, we had an hour-long discussion…we are withdrawing our strike and we will join back on duty tomorrow (January 26)… and will also take the vaccine.”

Patel said, “They understood our position, we requested them to withdraw the strike and to get back to serving the public…we told them it is not appropriate to be on strike at this point… we assured that their concerns will be discussed… and far as possible, we will come to an appropriate decision. We asked them to withdraw the strike unconditionally…to join in in the vaccination drive going on across India. They agreed and they will join work from January 26.”