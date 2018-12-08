Gujarat: Palanpur court rejects Sanjiv Bhatt’s bail plea

A sessions court in Palanpur in Banaskantha district on Friday rejected the bail application of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with alleged framing of a lawyer in narcotics case in 1996 when he was the district superintendent of police.

Rejecting the bail plea on various grounds, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant S Brahmbhatt in his order stated “it appears that prima facie the accused (Bhatt) was involved in conspiracy…”

The order also mentioned that Bhatt has a “criminal past” and in one case charges have been framed against him by a different court. The order stated that despite being class-I police officer, Bhatt “misused his office”, adding that “if he is granted bail he may tamper with the evidence.”

The court also considered the state government’s submission that Bhatt didn’t honour the bail conditions granted by a different court. The judge stated that Bhatt was granted anticipatory bail in a related case registered in Pali district in Rajasthan which had put the condition that before going abroad the former officer should take the court’s permission. Bhatt, however, went abroad five times without seeking court’s permission, the court stated.

Bhatt’s lawyer, however, had argued that the affidavit and documents submitted by the Investigating Officer — Superintendent of Police (CID) Virendra Singh Yadav — were “malafide and misleading” and amounted to “contempt of court and abuse of law”.

Bhatt was arrested on September 5 by CID-Crime after the High Court ordered it to investigate the 22-year-old case. Bhatt has been accused of framing Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, a lawyer from Rajasthan, in a false narcotics case by planting drugs in a Palanpur hotel room as part of a “well-planned conspiracy” to get a property vacated in Rajasthan.