Gujarat: Pakistan boat found abandoned in Sir Creek

A Pakistani fishing boat was found abandoned near the Sir Creek area in Kutch district, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on Tuesday.

The boat along with fishing items was found by a BSF patrol team on Monday evening.

A search operation was launched in the area but no one was found, BSF said, adding that some fishing equipment were seized from the boat. The occupants had probably fled, officials added.

Pakistani fishermen have several times crossed over to the Indian waters on boats during fishing.

In October, the BSF had caught five Pakistani nationals from Indian territorial waters from creek area in the Arabian Sea near border pillar number G-33 close to the Indo-Pakistan border. ENS