Gujarat: PAAS, SPG to jointly fight for Patidar issues

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and its parent body, Sardar Patel Group (SPG), will jointly fight for the pending issues of Patidar community, and host a Mahasabha where industrialists from the community and members of various Patidar organisations will participate.

“If the cases against Patidars are not withdrawn and jobs not given to the kin of those who lost their lives during the movement, we will organise a mega meeting on the lines of the one we held at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad a few years ago,” said PAAS convener, Alpesh Katheriya.

After spending four months in Surat central jail in a case filed in Surat in February this year, charging him for rioting and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Katheriya started his tour across Gujarat, visiting temples and meeting community leaders.

Hardik Patel who was formerly with the SGP, founded PAAS in 2015 to launch the quota agitation for the community. He later joined the Congress and is now its working president in the state.

As a part of his tour on Saturday, he paid a visit to Umiya Mata temple, a deity of Kadva Patidar, in Mehsana, where he also met SPG president Lalji Patel and discussed about the ongoing issues of Patidar community. Both top leaders sought each other’s help and decided to fight jointly.

Talking to The Indian Express, SPG president Patel said, “We discussed ways to stop using Patidar community for fulfilling political ambitions. Both Leuva and Kadva Patidars will be brought on a single platform. When we tried to reach the government about various issues related to Patidar, they did not spare any time, citing various excuses. The Patidar community in the state is neglected and strong steps need to be taken. During elections, big promises are given to the Patidar community people, but not fulfilled.”

Katheriya said, “We discussed co-operation for the sake of the community. The government has still not fulfilled our demands such as job for the family members of those who died during the Patidar movement and withdrawing of cases against Patidar youths. In the coming days, we will start a movement and organise a mega meeting, like the one we did at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad a few years ago, where all the Patidar industrialists, members of various Patidar organisations, social workers and community leaders will be invited. Top leaders of Leuva and Kadva Patidars will lead us in the movement.”

Katheriya will visit the Hanuman temple at Saragpur on Sunday and share a meeting with the local unit of PAAS. In the afternoon, he will visit the Patidar Education Bhavan at Jasdan and at night, he will participate in a prayer meeting at Khodald Dham and meet the Leva community leaders.