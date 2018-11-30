Gujarat: PAAS leaders meet OBC panel chief, seek survey of Patidars

A delegation of Patidar Anamat Andolan Saimiti (PAAS) on Thursday met Sugnya Bhatt, the chairperson of Gujarat Other Backward Class Commission in the state capital. This was the first meeting between Bhatt and PAAS leaders after the latter had formally submitted an application seeking OBC reservation for Patidar community last week.

“When we had submitted the application last week, the Commission’s chairperson had told us she will call a delegation of PAAS to hold discussions regarding our application within a week’s time. And accordingly, she called us today,” said PAAS leader Manoj Panara who was accompanied by other PAAS leaders like Geeta Patel, Jayesh Patel, Uday Patel and Gopal Italia.

“Today, the Commission sought various details related to Patidar community in Gujarat like our general identity, places of our faith, number of sub-castes, sub-groups and various surnames used by Patidars. The chairperson also sought to know the population of our community… She wanted to know all this before holding a formal survey of the community,” said Panara.

PAAS convener Geeta Patel said that they have sought two weeks’ time to furnish the details.

According to Panara, they told the Commission’s chairperson to first conduct a suvey of the Patidar community and then decide on its own, if to give the community separate reservation or to include them within the 27 per cent OBC quota.

“The Commission may meet us again after 15 to 20 days,” said Italia.

Meanwhile, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel once again demanded reservation for the community in government jobs and education on the lines of Maratha quota in neighbouring Maharashtra. With the Maharashtra Assembly passing a Bill giving 16 per cent reservation to Marathas, Hardik asked why the BJP government in Gujarat cannot take the same step for his community. —(With PTI)

Brahmin, Rajput outfits also seek OBC quota

Two outfits, one representing Brahmin and the other Rajput Garasiya communities Thursday submitted separate applications to the Other Backward Class Commission, seeking survey of their backwardness and OBC quota in jobs and education.

For Brahmins, the application was submitted by Shree Gujarat Brahma Samaj, while for Rajput Garasiya community, Gandhinagar District Rajput Samaj Seva Trust submitted the application. ENS