Gujarat: PAAS leader held in Arms Act case in Surat

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Gopal Italia was arrested by Anand district police on Thursday in an Arms Act case registered against him at Vidyanagar police station in the district. Italia was picked up by the Vidyanagar police on Wednesday night from Surat for inquiry and later arrested Thursday morning.

Advertising

A complaint was registered against Italia and an unknown person on Tuesday by one Kamlesh Dabhi, following which an FIR was lodged under section 25 (1) (A) of the Arms Act and IPC Section 114. According to police, he was booked in context of a live video on Facebook that was broadcast in November and had gone viral after that. According to the police, Dabhi registered the offence after he saw the video on January 21.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dabhi said, “I came across the profile of Gopal Italia who had a lot of followers and came across this video, which he had posted on November 21. I felt that such videos cause fear in the society. So I approached the police.”

“We have begun our investigation and will find out where this video was shot and who were the other people present,” said Investigating Officer J J Jadeja.

The less than two minute video showed Italia firing from a pistol made of PVC pipes. In the video Italia was saying, “This is for the explosion as it doesn’t come under the guidelines of the Supreme Court or any other laws.”

Advertising

Police produced Italia in the local court Thursday that sent him in two-day remand.