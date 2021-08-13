Gujarat: Owners of 2 firms held for defrauding 16 staff

The Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways arrested two persons for duping 16 employees of two data entry firms in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to police, a raid was conducted by Gujarat CID Crime on the office premises of ‘I-Gate Solutions’ and ‘GSS Services’ in Titanium building complex at Prahladnagar of Ahmedabad. According to police, Pritesh Shah and Devam Dave, owners of the two companies, have been booked under IPC 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud, 409 for criminal breach of trust by a merchant and 120b for criminal conspiracy.

“The two accused had hired 16 people — nine women and seven men — as telecallers for their companies on salaried basis. However, despite the contract, the employers did not pay any salary to the 16 employees by telling them that their work of data entry is not up to the mark. They then sent legal notices to all employees claiming Rs 7,000 from each as service charge and site maintenance fee. Upon receiving a number of complaint, a CID crime team raided the office and arrested the duo. We have also recovered 39 cellphones, multiple laptops and other gadgets from the office site,” said a senior official in Gujarat CID Crime.