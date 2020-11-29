Gujarat: Over half of 1,598 new Covid cases in 3 dists

Total infection cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 49,420 with more than 350 cases reported on the day. (Representational)

Gujarat reported nearly 1,600 coronavirus cases Saturday with the three districts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara recording more than 50 per cent of the infections. The total coronavirus cases in the state now stand at approximately 2.07 lakh cases.

Total infection cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 49,420 with more than 350 cases reported on the day. Surat reported 284 cases and Vadodara 179 on Saturday, state health department data stated. As many as 1,523 patients were discharged across the state on the day, while 15 more patients died.

In Ahmedabad city, which reported 332 new cases, the municipal corporation added 120 beds across four hotels, each to be managed by a nearby hospital, to accommodate patients who don’t require hospitalisation but have no facility to be isolated at home.

The civic body also requisitioned Narayan Hospital at Vastral as a Covid hospital. Vastral has continued to report more Covid-19 cases and add micro-containment zones.

At Odhav, eight beds were added to the Covid-designated CUH Hospital. According to civic officials, a total of 32 beds have been added after Narayan Hospital was roped in.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also penalised Sanjivani Hospital, Ghatlodia, to the tune Rs 50,000 for violating social-distancing norms. Five shops were sealed also after a large crowd, mostly without masks, was recorded.

