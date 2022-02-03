Gujarat: Over 63 lakh register on state portal for unorganised sector workers

More than 63 lakh workers from the unorganised sectors spread across 150 sub-sectors in Gujarat have registered in the e-Shram portal as on January 31. Of the total registrations, males constitute 54 per cent and the rest are females.

While agriculture emerged as the prominent sector for the unorganised workers in Gujarat, the website has also seen registrations from the likes of wig makers, agarbatti makers, band baaza players, piano tuners, snake charmers and bidi checkers, among others.

The rural areas in the state have dominated the registrations in the past four months compared to the urban centres. “The e-gram centres and Sewa Kendra centres in rural areas are stronger compared to the Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the urban areas. Though the CSCs, too, picked up later, the registrations in the urban areas are lower as more awareness needs to be spread in slum areas. Urban centres also do not have a target group and less information about the unorganised sectors,” Labour Commissioner P Bharathi told The Indian Express. CSCs recorded around 28 lakh registrations while 23 lakh were registered at State Seva Kendras and 13 lakh through self registrations.

At 36 lakh, the agriculture sector witnessed the highest number of registrations, including 17 lakh of agricultural labourers followed by 4 lakh cultivators.

The e-Shram portal, by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and handed over to respective state governments, was launched in August last year to register unorganised workers across all sectors, including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.

According to the state government records and that maintained by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, of the 15 sectors of occupation, the gap between the top two — agriculture vs domestic and household — is as wide as nine times in Gujarat. There are over 36 lakh registered workers in the agriculture sector as against 4 lakh in the domestic and household sector.

As on January 31, of the 63.26 lakh registrations in Gujarat, those earning Rs 10,000 and below formed the category with the highest number of workers, at 52.46 lakh. In the highest income bracket of Rs 21,000 and above, Gujarat has a registered unorganised workforce of nearly 88,012, while there are nearly 50,000 workers in the Rs 18,000-21,000 income category who have registered.

Community-wise, the share is highest under OBC at 47 per cent.

In terms of age, those in the 18-40 years bracket formed the highest share of 58 per cent. So far, there has been only 15 per cent workers in the category above 50 years, while those in the 16-18 years bracket comprise 1.85 per cent.

“The portal is the answer to the need for a database of workers in the unorganised sectors. Linking the portal with various existing as well as future schemes of the state and central governments, more realised post Covid pandemic, will prove beneficial. Currently, we do not have the details of labour migration into and out of Gujarat,” said Anju Sharma, principal secretary, labour skill development and employment department.

However, as per the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey, the state has to cover a target of over 1.78 crore workers in the unorganised sectors. As on January 31, the state has not even achieved 35 per cent of the target in the last four months.

The officials, however, say the pace of registration is slowly picking up. The highest number of registrations since October 2021 was recorded on January 8 — 1.62 lakh in a day.

Though some states are offering one or the other benefits, as of now, with the e-Shram cards issued by the state government that are applicable across the nation, the registered workers are only covered under the Centre’s accidental insurance scheme of Rs 2 lakh, a CSC in-charge said.

One needs to be between 16-60 years of age and not a social security beneficiary under ESIC and PF schemes to qualify as an unorganised sector worker. In Gujarat, special sub-sectors such as salt pan workers were added to the category. The state has also included bee farmers, masseurs, drivers of animal-drawn vehicles, tea vendors, ayahs, wigman, buffoon-clowns and horn comb makers among its unorganised sector workers.