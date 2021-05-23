Gujarat: Over 4,000 new Covid infections, 54 deaths across state

A covid patient in critical condition gets admitted at the Civil hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Saturday reported 4,205 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 54 others succumbed to the infection across the state. Number of patients on ventilators continues to be on the decline, according to the state health bulletin.

Ahmedabad city, where 692 new cases were reported and seven others succumbed on Saturday, currently has 5,151 vacant beds of the total 9,067 beds provisioned across city jurisdiction hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. Over 17,000 doses of vaccine were administered, 11,300 of which were for citizens aged between 18 and 44 years.

The majority of cases in the past 10 days in Gujarat continue to be reported from districts with municipal corporations, with Ahmedabad topping the chart, followed by Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh. Mehsana, Kutch and Bharuch continue to see high number of cases, with Kutch and Bharuch especially not seeing any decline in its cases.

Overall, 1.47 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered across the state, with fewer doses being given to the 18-44 years’ age group.