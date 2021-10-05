Gujarat: Over 27k police vacancies to be filled in 100 days

The Gujarat government has announced filling of 27,847 vacancies in the police department in the next 100 days in an attempt to strengthen law and order in the state.

A statement released from the information department quoted Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi as saying, “In order to ensure that the vacancies in Gujarat Police cadre under the Home department that were pending due to covid pandemic are swiftly filled and strengthen law and order in the state, an important decision has been taken by the state government to fill 27,847 vacancies in the cadre in the next 100 days.”

“The vacancies include posts of unarmed police sub-inspector (PSI), armed PSI, Intelligence Officer, unarmed ASI, Lok Rakshak Dal, Motor Transport and Wireless Department PSI and technical operator along with Home Guards and Gram Rakshak Dal,” the release added.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Sanghavi and senior administrative officials in Gandhinagar on September 19.