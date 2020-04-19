Gujarat: Over 2,500 industrial units to resume operations today, says Govt

“As of Sunday afternoon, over 1,000 permissions have already been given to industries to reopen in Gujarat. About 98 percent of them are MSMEs and largely belong to districts like Kutch, Junagadh, Amreli, Botad and Bharuch,” said a Gujarat government official from the industry and mines department. “As of Sunday afternoon, over 1,000 permissions have already been given to industries to reopen in Gujarat. About 98 percent of them are MSMEs and largely belong to districts like Kutch, Junagadh, Amreli, Botad and Bharuch,” said a Gujarat government official from the industry and mines department.

Almost a month after the national lockdown was imposed, more than 2,500 industrial units in Gujarat are expected to start functioning from Monday, after necessary permissions for reopening them were granted by the administration. Approximately 1,500 of these units are expected to open shop in the 20-odd Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

“All 1,500-odd units manufacturing essential and non-essential items in the 20-odd SEZs, including GIFT City, have been granted permission to reopen from Monday. These units will have to follow the guidelines strictly — we have formed teams who will keep a watch,” said a senior government official.

During the lockdown, only 125 units in 11-odd SEZs were functional which included 44 pharmaceutical firms. The other functional units belonged to the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Information Technology (IT)/ Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) sectors.

Additionally, the Gujarat government has granted permission to a 1,000-odd industrial units to begin functioning from Monday. Interestingly, majority of them are from the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector that rely on local workforce to run their operations. They are mostly not located in the traditional industrial hubs in and around large cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, that have been badly hit by COVID-19.

“As of Sunday afternoon, over 1,000 permissions have already been given to industries to reopen in Gujarat. About 98 percent of them are MSMEs and largely belong to districts like Kutch, Junagadh, Amreli, Botad and Bharuch,” said a Gujarat government official from the industry and mines department.

“The process of giving permissions is ongoing. These permissions have been given by the respective district collectors and do not include areas which are hotspots or have containment zones. For instance, not a single permission has been given to any industry in Ahmedabad district till now,” the official said.

Similarly, officials said there were very few permissions granted in Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara which also considered as hotspots. “The handful of permissions given in Rajkot and Surat are for industries in rural locations,” the official added.

Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said, “The industries that fall in the city limits of eight municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar, as well as the 162 municipalities, will not be given permissions to reopen. In the first phase, industries located outside the city limits are being permitted to reopen.” The permissions are being given to industries that have formulated plans to maintain social distance, made sanitisers and masks available for workers, enforced staggered lunch timings and the minimum transportation and movement of workers.

“The incomplete construction projects within city limits are also being permitted to function from Monday, provided they have made in-situ arrangement for the shelter, food and sanitation of their labour force. Projects under various departments of the state government like roads, water supply and sanitation, irrigation, building and construction, etc. will also be allowed to operate from Monday,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, in a notification dated April 13, the state’s labour and employment department said that factories registered under the Factories Act will be exempted from various provisions of the Act that are related to the working hours of adults till July 19.

“We have tried to achieve a balance between the needs of industries and the welfare of workers. As per the notification, we have allowed industries to extend the shift time from eight hours to 12 hours. The relaxation will be available to factories that have been allowed to begin operations by the Ministry of Home Affairs from April 20, and then to other factories as and when they are allowed to open,“ said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary of the department. The factories will have to ensure that no employee works for over 12 hours and that they are paid additional wages for the additional four hours.

