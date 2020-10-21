Gujarat: Over 1,100 fresh Covid cases, I-T official among 8 fatalities

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, ten new areas were added as micro-containment zones, most of the areas situated in the south and north west zone. (Representational)

Gujarat reported over 1,100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday while eight others succumbed to the infection across the state.

Among those who died due to Covid-19 was Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for TDS division in Ahmedabad, Devashish Roy Choudhury.

Choudhary (59) was admitted in SAL Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and was on ventilator support for over a week. The Income Tax department of Gujarat issued an official statement expressing their condolences on his demise. IRS (Indian Revenue Service) Association too issued a statement on Twitter stating, “IRSA mourns the untimely demise of Shri Devashish Roy Choudhury, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax at Ahmedabad. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

In Jamnagar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday inaugurated new projects virtually within GG Singh Hospital, a day after the Union Ministry of Health flagged the district on its high test positivity rates. Among the new projects inaugurated were a 232-bed dedicated Covid-19 facility, CT simulator and state’s second largest plasma bank. Jamnagar reported 71 new cases on Tuesday.

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, ten new areas were added as micro-containment zones, most of the areas situated in the south and north west zone. The city currently has 109 areas listed as micro-containment zones.

Narmada district saw a sharp spike in its daily cases, from reporting single-digit numbers each day to reporting as many as 33 cases on Tuesday. Morbi reached the 2000-mark in the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases.

