Gujarat: Over 1,100 fresh cases reported, tally crosses 1.65 L

With six persons succumbing to the infection on Friday, the death toll crossed 3,700. (Representational)

The state reported over 1,100 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to over 1.65 lakh cases on Friday.

However, three districts — Dang, Tapi and Valsad — did not report a single case on Friday. These districts also tested least number of samples. On Friday, the three districts combined tested 1,000-odd samples.

With six persons succumbing to the infection on Friday, the death toll crossed 3,700.

With over 1,200 patients discharged on Friday, the total number of discharged patients till date reached 1.47 lakh. Friday was the 19th day when the state discharged more patients than new cases.

Ahmedabad district crossed 40,000 cases and the Ahmedabad city limits currently has 105 sites designated as micro containment zones, following the five new areas which were added on Friday and six others which were removed from the list.

Jamnagar has seen a considerable dip in new cases, adding 55 new cases on Friday, lowest since mid-August. On Thursday, the district collector declared 13 areas in its rural limits as containment areas until November 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.