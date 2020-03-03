Gujarat: Over 1 lakh kg cow meat seized in last two years, Congress and BJP trade barbs

The Assembly was told that in last two years a total of 1,00,490 kg of cow meat has been seized – the highest from Surat (55,162 kg), followed by Ahmedabad (18,345 kg), Dahod (5,934 kg) and Rajkot (2,634 kg). (File) The Assembly was told that in last two years a total of 1,00,490 kg of cow meat has been seized – the highest from Surat (55,162 kg), followed by Ahmedabad (18,345 kg), Dahod (5,934 kg) and Rajkot (2,634 kg). (File)

A total of 1 lakh kilogram of beef had been seized in Gujarat in the last two years, the Assembly was told on Monday, prompting the Congress to question the efficacy of the amended cow slaughter law that was brought in 2017. The BJP, however, slammed the Opposition of playing politics and dividing votes in the name of cow.

Responding to a question raised by Jitubhai Chaudhary, MLA from Kaprada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Valsad district, on the amount of cow meat and number of cow progeny seized from Valsad and Navsari districts, Home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja questioned the Opposition’s intentions and asked them if they were with those protecting cows or with those killing them. “Stop sending recommendations to release those nabbed for killing cows. Stop playing politics, and dividing votes in the name of cow. The state government is always committed to protect cows and its progeny…,” Jadeja said.

He further said that a stricter animal conservation law amendment was made in order to not only punish those involved in cow slaughter, but also those assisting them.

Citing the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 that has made the existing law stricter and provides for harsher punishment and penalties for cow slaughter in the state, Jadeja said that the amended act envisages punishment of up to life term and a fine from Rs 1-5 lakh for slaughtering cow or its progeny which has been made a non-bailable offence.

During the question hour discussion, Congress MLA from Danilimda constituency, Shailesh Parmar said, “How much implementation of this cow protection law is ensured by the state government is evident from the fact that in last two years 1 lakh kilogram of cow meat has been seized from across the state. The implementation of a stringent cow protection law is like that of the amended prohibition law.”

During the question hour, when one of the BJP MLAs requested Jadeja to share the names of accused under the cow protection law, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi suggested Jadeja to not take the names in the House. To this, Jadeja insisted that it is a serious matter and the names should not be withheld. Still, sticking to his advice, the Speaker enquired if the list of names is long. When Jadeja assured him that it is not since it pertains to only two districts, he was allowed to mention their names.

After Jadeja divulged the names of accused from Valsad and Navsari districts, Parmar also requested Jadeja to divulge names of the owners of vehicles from which this cow meat has been seized. Jadeja declined having any information of owners of these vehicles and in return accused the Congress of defaming BJP.

The Assembly was told that in last two years a total of 1,00,490 kg of cow meat has been seized – the highest from Surat (55,162 kg), followed by Ahmedabad (18,345 kg), Dahod (5,934 kg) and Rajkot (2,634 kg)

A total number of 3,462 cow progeny has been rescued in last two years with Panchmahal (674) leading the list, followed by Dahod (418), Ahmedabad (261), Arvalli (231) and Surat (175).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.