Gujarat: Outsourcing jobs, hiring staff on fixed wages against Gandhian approach towards labour, says former Chief Secretary

Gujarat’s former chief secretary Pravin Kumar Laheri on Friday said that outsourcing jobs and appointment of employees on fixed salaries for a period ranging from five to ten years is not in accordance with the Gandhian approach towards labour.

Delivering a lecture on “Gandhian Approach Toward Labour’’ at the Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute here, he expressed concern over payment of low salary to the employees and said “it is a violation of the principles of equal pay for equal work’’.

Responding to questions after the lecture, he said that most of the money was pocketed by the outsourcing companies and labourers were not getting full wages. “This is exploitation,” he said.

Speaking about appointment of staff in state government departments on fixed wages, he said that youth accepted fixed wage jobs because of unemployment. “But the question is what to do about it. No government is thinking seriously over it. The issue is also not being raised in the state Assembly even by the Opposition,” Laheri said.

He said that the matter had now gone to the court. According to rough estimates, there are more than one lakh fixed wage employees in the Gujarat government.

He also expressed concern over long working hours and low wages for “chowkidars’’ in residential colonies in Ahmedabad. “Instead of having ‘chowkidars’ in three shifts, all residential societies are having chowkidars working in two shifts with their duty hours being extended. This is being done so that the societies have to spend less,” he said expressing displeasure over the system.

“Let the media highlight it so that it comes to the knowledge of the government and something is done to improve the situation of chowkidars,” said the former bureaucrat.