Gujarat: OPD hours in govt healthcare facilities in state extended

Starting Saturday, OPD hours in government facilities across the state will be extended in the evening by two hours, keeping OPDs open for a total of eight hours, said additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

The increase in timings will be effective at community health centres, sub-district hospitals, district hospitals and medical college hospitals, which will now be open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm. Additionally , Aggarwal said, that the state government has also decided to provide free meals to one attendant accompanying the indoor patient to hospitals.