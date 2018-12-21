Gujarat: Only 35 per cent PMMY loans disbursed in 2018 as NPAs shoot up to 10 per cent

In the last seven months of the financial year 2018-19, banks in Gujarat have disbursed only 35 per cent of the targetted loans to be disbursed to micro and small enterprises, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). This was revealed in the latest State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

Bankers have pointed out that the scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, is plagued by non-repayment and has already clocked in 10 per cent Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

“Against the disbursement target of Rs 8,083 crore, till November 16, 2018, banks have achieved disbursement of Rs 2,869 crore. This is 35.49 per cent for the financial year 2018-19,” the report stated.

EXPLAINED Banks vexed over small loans Smaller loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) have turned into an Achilles’ heel for bankers. Compared to November 2017, this year, bankers have reduced the loan disbursal under the micro-credit scheme by 20 per cent in Gujarat. With the MSME sector faring badly, it is the loans under Rs 50,000 that the bankers are finding the hardest to recover.

The SLBC has asked the banks to work towards improving the disbursement figures and “increase the visibility” of MUDRA, which is one of the flagship schemes launched by the Government of India to help “fund the unfunded”.

For the corresponding period last year, that is by November 2017, the banks had disbursed 49 per cent (Rs 3566 cr) of the targeted loans of Rs 7,300 crore.

At the end of the financial year 2017-18, banks in Gujarat had achieved 93 per cent of the targeted disbursements under PMMY. Each bank was given a target to give loan under this scheme.

The loans are given out under three categories: Shishu (up to Rs 50000), Kishor (Rs 50000-Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 10 lakh).

On the poor disbursements of loans, Ramesh Singh, executive director of Dena bank, who chaired the SLBC meeting held last week, said, “The NPAs in Mudra loans stand at around 10 per cent.” This is on a higher side when compared to the overall NPAs among MSMEs in Gujarat which stand at 7.4 percent of the 1.15 lakh crore of loans extended to the sector.

Another banker from a public sector bank said, “Those who take loans of Rs 50,000 or less do not turn up for repayment.”

For the current financial year 2018-19, ICIC0I Bank has the highest disbursement target of Rs 1415.40 crore under PMMY. Of this the private bank has achieved only 34 per cent disbursals, show the SLBC figures. The State Bank of India (SBI) which has a target of Rs 1,263.99 crore, has so far achieved 28 per cent disbursals.

The disbursement figures for PMMY show a huge disparity between banks in achieving targets. For instance, while Kotak Mahindra Bank has already achieved 240 per cent of its targeted disbursal of Rs 21.26 crore, public sector banks like Dena Bank has achieved only three per cent of it’s target of Rs 385.74 crore.

Apart from the Rs 2,869 crore disbursed by private and public sector banks, SLBC figures show that an additional Rs 1,849 crore has been given out as loans in Gujarat under PMMY by foreign banks, non-banking financial companies and small finance banks.