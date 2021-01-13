scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Gujarat: Online job fairs to fill 25,000 vacancies begin

Between January 12 and 24, a total of 270 online job fairs will be held to fill up these vacancies. The job fairs will be conducted by the labour and employment department of the state government, it stated.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | January 13, 2021 1:52:31 am
Gujarat Online job fair, Gujarat job vacancies, Vijay Rupani, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express newsChief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated the job fair fortnight and “Rozgar Setu” programme, where the youths can get telephonic counselling regarding academic and career oriented issues.

A two-week long “online job fair” that promises to fill 25,000 vacancies in 600 firms across Gujarat began Tuesday, a statement issued by the state government said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated the job fair fortnight and “Rozgar Setu” programme, where the youths can get telephonic counselling regarding academic and career oriented issues. The Rozgar Setu programme also helps provide information to youths regarding self-employment and job placements in both private and government sector, through call centres.

