Gujarat: Online job fairs to fill 25,000 vacancies begin

A two-week long “online job fair” that promises to fill 25,000 vacancies in 600 firms across Gujarat began Tuesday, a statement issued by the state government said.

Between January 12 and 24, a total of 270 online job fairs will be held to fill up these vacancies. The job fairs will be conducted by the labour and employment department of the state government, it stated.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated the job fair fortnight and “Rozgar Setu” programme, where the youths can get telephonic counselling regarding academic and career oriented issues. The Rozgar Setu programme also helps provide information to youths regarding self-employment and job placements in both private and government sector, through call centres.