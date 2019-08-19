Gujarat: Online food delivery boy arrested with beer cans

A 25-year-old food delivery boy of a leading online food delivery service was arrested by the Laxmipura police in Vadodara on Sunday for allegedly ferrying liquor in his delivery bag. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted Rahulsinh Mahida while he was on his way to deliver the cans, near Gotri area of the city.

The police have recovered six beer cans from his possession apart from his mobile phone and motorcycle. The police has also named Virendrasinh Raj as another accused in the case for supplying the liquor for delivery. Both the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.

“Rahul started working with the online food delivery service seven months ago. Meanwhile, he met Virendrasinh who convinced him to ferry liquor for him. The online company is, however, unaware of his activities. On Sunday, Rahul was carrying his first consignment for delivery when we arrested him. We are yet to nab Virendrasinh who is still on the run. We are investigating whether Virendrasinh has done something similar earlier as well,” said investigating officer K A Gohil.