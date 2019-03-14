Gujarat: At least two dead in fire at ONGC oil well in Nandej

At least two workers died in a fire at an ONGC oil well in Nandej near Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. At least four others have sustained severe burn injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. The contractual workers were carrying out repair and maintenance operations when the fire broke out.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Mahendra Singh (25) and Shahjad Alam Ansari (27).

J N Khadia, deputy chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Services said, “Contract workers were working at the when the fire broke out. It is suspected that there was a gas leakage, which resulted in the fire. No ONGC employees or firemen have been hurt.” An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The fire control room received an alert at 8.54 pm from one Ashwin Sharma.

Khadia said, “One mini firefighter and a water tender was immediately sent from the Jashodanagar Fire Station, upon receiving the alert. It took us nearly 15-20 minutes to cover the 11 kilometres of distance and reach the spot.

“We further called eight more water tenders, thereafter. It took us nearly 45 minutes to douse the fire,” he added.