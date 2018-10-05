Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Gujarat: One more dies, 37 new cases of flu recorded in state in 24 hours

With the death of a patient in Mehsana, who died during treatment, the total number of casualties in the state so far has reached 22, with Ahmedabad recording the highest number with 11 deaths so far.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: October 5, 2018 2:10:21 am
One person died of flu in Mehsana and 19 new cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state on Thursday to 37.

According to state government data released on Thursday, the 37 cases include 19 cases from Ahmedabad city, four cases from Sabarkantha district, two cases each from Vadodara city, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Anand, and one case each from Bharuch, Ahmedabad district, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Kutch and Vadodara district on Thursday.

In the last one month, 879 cases have been recorded, of which 343 patients are undergoing treatment and 514 have been treated and discharged, the release stated.

Of the 879 case so far, 380 cases have been registered from Ahemdabad alone, while 67 cases have been recorded from Surat.

