Gujarat: One more arrested in 3004-kg drug haul

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested one more person from Coimbatore in the 3004-kg heroin seizure from Mundra port of Kutch on September 16, in which a couple from Chennai are in custody of the agency’s Gandhidham unit.

Sources told The Indian Express that Raj Kumar, arrested from Coimbatore, worked in Iran and “was co-ordinating with foreign suppliers then”.

The heroin seized from two containers, which were declared as containing talc powder or “semi-processed talc stones”, originated in Afghanistan and was loaded on to the containers at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, according to DRI officials.

Chennai-based Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali are in DRI custody. Vaisali is the proprietor of the firm M/s Aashi Trading Company, registered in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, that was importing the talc from a firm called M/s Hasan Husain Ltd.

Raj Kumar is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case. Four among the arrested are Afghans and one is an Uzbek national even as the total seizure went up to 3004 kgs, as per a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The DRI also conducted investigations in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Man-dvi, Gandhidham and Vijaywada.