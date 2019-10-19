Gujarat: One killed, seven feared trapped as building collapses in Vadodara

One person was killed and about seven others were feared trapped in a building collapse in Chhani area of Vadodara city, where work was on to bring down the dilapidated structure belonging to engineering giant L&T (Larsen & Toubro).

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when workers employed to raze the five storey structure were trapped under the debris after a part of the building collapsed. Of the two people pulled out from the debris so far, one succumbed to his injuries on his way to the civic hospital in Vadodara.

The deceased has been identified as Kaif Pathan, who was among the workers contracted for the job of bringing down the structure. According to officials of the fire and emergency services of the VMC, a slab of the building collapsed, thus trapping several workers under.

An official said that while work was on to cut the slab and rescue the trapped workers, two men had been removed from the rubble including Pathan. The other survivor has been rushed to SSG hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

When contacted, officials of the L&T refused to comment on the tragedy stating that ‘no one in the company was aware under whose jurisdiction the structure would be’.

The company, officials said, has dispatched a team of higher officers from Mumbai to look into the cause of the collapse. The building belonging to L&T, which has been lying vacant since several years.