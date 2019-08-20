Gujarat: One arrested on gang rape charge, hunt on for three others

Dabhoi police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 26-year-old woman between August 16 and August 18. Hunt is on for three other unidentified persons for their involvement in the crime, police said.

The prime accused in the case, Chetan Patel, and the woman came to know each other a month ago when they were admitted in the same hospital for seven days.

As per the complainant filed by the woman, Chetan forcibly dragged her into a car when she was walking towards a shop near the Dabhoi railway station last Friday. He was accompanied by three other men. She alleged that the four took her to a guest house in Ahmedabad and gang-raped her. She claimed that the four men then dumped her on the outskirts of Dabhoi on Sunday. Based on the complaint filed, all the four accused were booked under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (D) (gangrape).

“Both the accused and the survivor are married and have children. The woman has stated in her complaint that she was just friends with the accused and did not share any other relationship. We have been granted two-day police custody of the accused and we are investigating the case. We are also trying to identify the other three accused,” said investigating officer Jaydevsinh Vaghela.