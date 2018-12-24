Gujarat: On ‘Save VS Hospital’ drive, Congress carries out signature campaign

The Congress on Sunday carried out a signature campaign ‘Save VS Hospital’ in 48 wards here, claiming that the ruling BJP is trying to “abolish” the hospital to make way for the private Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SVPIMSR).

The SVPIMSR will be run by Medical Education Trust (MET) which was set up by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Participating in the drive, Congress MLA Gayasuddin Shaikh, said that it is the duty of all citizens and voluntary organisations to support the fight to save the hospital from closure.

“The BJP is trying to drive the VS Hospital to its death-bed even as it is raising the chorus of the legacy of Sardar Patel,” he said.

He claimed that it was a fight of the people against the “BJP’s path of privatisation”.

“There is hardly any poor or middle class family which has not benefited from the facilities at the VS Hospital. It is a conspiracy of the BJP to abolish VS Hospital and deprive the poor of free medical facilities,” he said.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala claimed that more than 50,000 persons signed the demand note Sunday. He said the party would go door-to-door to generate awareness on the issue.

Meanwhile, none of the trustees of the hospital participated in the signature campaign, claiming that they are “apolitical”.