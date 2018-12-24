Gujarat: On Governance day, CM to launch projects worth Rs 666 crore

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will e-inaugurate and lay the e-foundation stones of projects worth Rs 666 crore on December 25, celebrated as the Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertising

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the CM will also interact with voters in 21 districts through video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

“While the e-inauguration and foundation laying would be conducted by the Chief Minister from the auditorium of Gandhinagar Civil hospital, simultaneous district level programmes in the presence of ministers, BJP leaders, district officials, sarpanch, officials, School Management Committee members and teachers are to be organised at 21 districts,” a senior government official said.

This is, officials have said, the first state-wide e-inauguration and foundation stone laying programme by the state government in which a total of 5,538 projects in all 33 district will be covered.

Advertising

The new projects under the Education department and the Women and Child Development (WCD) departments include primary and secondary schools, girls hostels, technical colleges and anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) across all districts.

“Out of a total of 5,538 project, 1,906 are complete. Of these, 1,719 are classrooms for primary schools, nine new residential girls secondary schools — Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya — run by Government of India, 13 secondary schools under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, four model schools, four girls hostels, 138 anganwadi centres and two polytechnic colleges are to be inaugurated,” the official said.

Meanwhile, foundation stones of 3,632 new projects — 3,401 classrooms for primary schools, 19 new secondary schools and 212 anganwadi centres — will be laid across all districts.

While the inauguration and stone laying ceremony will be telecast live through BISAG (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) across the state, the CM will interact with students, villagers and teachers in various districts.

In a similar programme the following day, projects worth Rs 31 crore under the state revenue department will be inaugurated, including taluka seva sadan buildings with five mamtaldar offices and two talati offices in Ahmedabad.

The event being organised at GMDC convention centre will also have an open house where 1,200 orders of online applications for Non Agricultural (NA) and urban land ceiling (ULCs) among others will be handed out, said Ahmedabad collector Vikrant Pandey.