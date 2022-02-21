Gujarat: On dead, 3 injured as truck hits cars, crashes into hotel

One person died and three others were injured when a speeding truck lost control, rammed cars before crashing on to a restaurant in Palanpur of Banasakantha on Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.45 pm when the truck coming from Rajasthan lost control, veered off the highway and rammed two cars and crashed into Hotel Savera near RTO Circle in Palanpur of Banaskantha.

Manu Thakor, a resident of Shahibaug in Ahmedabad, who was travelling in a Maruti Eeco van that was hit by the truck died, while Chandrikaben Sheikh, Chandresh Agarwal and Firoz Ansari were injured.

“The truck coming from Abu Road in Rajasthan lost control and first hit a Maruti Eeco van in which four persons, including the driver, were travelling. The van turned turtle as the truck hit another car and crashed into the hotel,” said a senior police officer at Palanpur West police station.

“Three injured were rushed to Palanpur civil hospital, while Manu Thakor died on spot. The accident caused considerable damage to the front portion of Hotel Savera. We have lodged a case under IPC 304 A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving against the accused driver,” the officer added.

This is the second such accident since January this year when another truck crashed into the same hotel, resulting in one death.