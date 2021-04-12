scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Gujarat: Offline classes in colleges suspended till April 30

All the colleges have been asked to offer online classes for every semester and as per its requirements.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 12, 2021 3:14:17 am
Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM, Gujarat offline classes, Gujarat government, Gujarat news, indian expressOn April 3, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced closure of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state from April 5 till further orders.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Gujarat government on Sunday decided to suspend offline classes in all government and self-financed colleges till April 30. All the colleges have been asked to offer online classes for every semester and as per its requirements.

On April 3, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced closure of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state from April 5 till further orders. The schools were allowed to conduct online class. Colleges, however, were not closed. On Sunday, the University of Gujarat decided to extend the option of online examination to all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students except the law faculty.

Click here for more

The Gujarat University, the state’s largest university, had suspended its all examinations till further orders on April 6. The examinations were scheduled to begin from April 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x