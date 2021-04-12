Gujarat: Offline classes in colleges suspended till April 30

On April 3, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced closure of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state from April 5 till further orders.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Gujarat government on Sunday decided to suspend offline classes in all government and self-financed colleges till April 30. All the colleges have been asked to offer online classes for every semester and as per its requirements.

On April 3, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced closure of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state from April 5 till further orders. The schools were allowed to conduct online class. Colleges, however, were not closed. On Sunday, the University of Gujarat decided to extend the option of online examination to all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students except the law faculty.

The Gujarat University, the state’s largest university, had suspended its all examinations till further orders on April 6. The examinations were scheduled to begin from April 12.