Gujarat: Officials spar over user fee for Atal Bridge

Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bridge — the first foot overbridge connecting the lower and upper promenade of the Sabarmati Riverfront and its east and west banks — imposing a user fee of Rs 30 has resulted in a rift between the elected wing of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and chairman of the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL).

SRFDCL chairman Keshav Varma protested the fee charged on visitors, while AMC standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot said “nothing should be for free”.

“Nowhere in the world money is charged from residents for using a foot overbridge… How can you charge money from the poor for using a bridge that is meant for public use only. I had opposed the move when it was deliberated upon and now when it has been imposed, I have expressed my resentment in writing to the AMC,” Varma told The Indian Express.

A circular issued on Tuesday announced a fee of Rs 30 for visitors above 12 years of age, and Rs 15 for those in 3-12 age group and senior citizens, for spending 30 minutes on the bridge, which is open from 9 am to 9 pm.

In an apparent reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of guarantees and claiming that “nothing should be given for free”, Barot told The Indian Express, “There is only one person who is giving free revadis.”

“I have suggested this (fee for Atal bridge) to the SRDCL and they accepted it. I am totally in favour of residents being charged for the bridge,” said Barot, adding that SRFDCL, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) launched by the AMC in 1997, is a separate company under the AMC and its decisions are not approved by the standing committee.

The bridge is 30 metres long and it takes about 5 minutes to walk from one end of the bridge to the other. It connects the Paldi area of Ahmedabad in the west to the Raikhad area in the east.

Located between the two motorable bridges over the Sabarmati River — Vivekananda Bridge and Sardar Bridge — Atal foot bridge has two stalls selling refreshments and has floors partially made of glass to see the river.

On Wednesday, being a hoilday for Ganesh Chaturthi, the bridge was crowded with visitors, with many of them favouring the fee.

“I think the ticket fee is important to maintain the bridge. The amount is minimal too. I do not know about the 30-minute time limit but you do not require anything more than that much,” said Yogesh Bhatt, 79, one of the visitors.

Clarifying that there will not be any penalty for spending more time on the bridge as of now, one of the security personnel said, “We are not keeping any check on how much time an individual spends on the bridge. It is more of a regulation. We have not been ordered to charge any fine for this.”

“The ticket fee is more regulatory in nature. It has helped reduce the crowd… We have seen a crowd of over a lakh the day after inauguration. So, it is important to have a fee for maintaining law and order,” said Haresh Patel, a police personnel from Sabarmati police station that monitors security at the bridge.

Justifying the decision to impose a user fee, Barot said, “Over the past four days, over 50,000 residents visited the bridge per day… The fee will prevent people from staying on the bridge throughout the day. Otherwise how will you manage the crowd? Even police have suggested this.”

The construction of the bridge, built at Rs 75 crore, began in 2018 and was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai-based Stup Consultants designed the truss bridge, which is the eighth bridge over the Sabarmati river. With a length of 300 metres and width of 10 metres on both ends and 14 metres at the middle portion, it is different from the existing seven bridges — Ambedkar Bridge, Sardar Bridge, Ellis Bridge, Nehru Bridge, Gandhi Bridge,

Dusheshwar Bridge and Subhash Bridge — that are road bridges and do not directly connect the 11-kilometre Riverfront.

Proof-checking and design verification of the Atal bridge was done by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and roads and building department of state government, while the contract was awarded to Chandigarh-based M/s P&R Infrasprojects Ltd.

