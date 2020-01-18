Gujarat officer appointed Joint Director in CBI

He will be the second officer from Gujarat in the CBI currently, after 1988-batch officer Pravin Sinha, who is an Additional Director in the investigative agency. He will be the second officer from Gujarat in the CBI currently, after 1988-batch officer Pravin Sinha, who is an Additional Director in the investigative agency.

Additional Director General of police, CID (Intelligence), Manoj Shashidhar has been appointed Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years, as per a notification of the Departmental of Personnel & Training issued Friday.

Shashidhar, a 1994-batch officer, was commissioner of Vadodara city before he was appointed as head of the state intelligence branch.

He will be the second officer from Gujarat in the CBI currently, after 1988-batch officer Pravin Sinha, who is an Additional Director in the investigative agency.

