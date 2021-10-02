Gujarat nursing body nod to start course at Lakshadweep college

The Gujarat Nursing Council (GNC) on September 30 gave approval for the Government Nursing College in Lakshadweep to start a three-year B.Sc Nursing course with 30 seats.

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University VNSGU had approved the proposal to affiliate the first nursing college in the union territory to the university, following which a Local Inquiry Committee comprising Dr Kashyap Kharachia, Dr Parul Vadgama, Dr K N Bhatt and Kiran Domaniya of the university carried out online inspection of the facilities of the nursing college. After the inspection, the nursing college authorities had applied for recognition from the Gujarat Nursing Council.

A three-member team of headed by Dr. Praghnaben Dabhi (Registrar of Gujarat Nursing council), Dr. Vasudha Prapati, Dr. Indravati Rao, carried out an online inspection of the government nursing college and examine the hostel facilities, teachers staff, laboratory, and other parameters. The team prepared a report of their findings and submitted it to GNC for further decision.

On the basis of the report, the GNC members headed by the president Dr M M Prabhakar, Dr Anil Naik, Dr Bipin Patel, Ikbal Kadiwala gave green signal to start B.Sc. Nursing course at the Lakshadweep college with 30 seats for the year 2021-22.Gujarat Nursing Council committee member Ikbal Kadiwala said, “Our committee member has virtually carried out an inspection of the Nursing College and found that it qualified all the parameters with the 100-bed facility setup attached to the college. Finally, all the members were satisfied with the parameters to which the college complied and gave permission to carry out B.Sc. Nursing course with 30 seats.”

A copy of permission given by GNC is with The Indian Express in which the council has mentioned 20 conditions to the college authorities of Lakshadweep. As per the conditions laid down by the GNC, the institution should take permission from the GNC every year during the time of admission, and for that, the institution should send the necessary documents by the month of April every year. The procedure of admission in the college shall be as prescribed by the state government.

Teaching-learning and hostel facilities must be maintained as required and should be verified by the council at any time without prior notice. On the time of the evaluation of verification of reports, if the council is of the opinion that the facilities and training at the institution is not adequate or is not maintained properly and the teaching learning activities are not carried out as it is required, the council may withdraw the permission and remove the institution from the list of approved training institutions.

VNSGU Syndicate member Dr. Kashyap Karachia, who was part of the Local Inquiry Committee, said, “The university will set up paper for examinations and it will be checked by the appropriate authority of the university. The Local Inquiry Committee will every year carry out inspection of the nursing college and check whether they are following all the parameters or not.”