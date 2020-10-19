Gujarat: NPRD condemns girl’s rape, murder; tells police, admn to be sensitive

On Saturday morning, the body of a hearing and speech impaired girl was found with her throat slit in a farmland of a village in Banaskantha after which the police arrested the 24-year-old accused.

A day after a 12-year-old differently abled girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Banaskantha, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) issued a statement on Sunday condemning the incident and called for sensitivity on behalf of the police and administration in such cases.

“This gruesome crime adds to the list of sexual assaults, rapes and murders of girls and women with disabilities that have seen an alarming rise in the recent period. It is strikingly clear from such cases that the death penalty for sexual assaults, rather than being a deterrent, is only contributing to annihilation of the victims. This was also very much in evident in Hathras and Balrampur cases in Uttar Pradesh, where the victims were not disabled. Although the use of brute force to incapacitate the victim is not new, the level and intensity that gets displayed with each new incident coming to light is perturbing…,” read a statement from NPRD.

“Also worrying is the fact that in many of the cases, the police and the administration are insensitive to the issues of the disabled victims/survivors and are seen as attempting to shield the culprits. Though cases of sexual assaults against women/girls with disabilities are being reported on a regular basis, unfortunately, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain disaggregated data about such violence…The NPRD calls upon its affiliates in the states to vehemently protest against this gruesome rape and murder (sic),” it added.

