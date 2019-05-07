Gujarat: Now treated wastewater to be piped to two industrial clusters

To decrease the use of fresh water for industrial purposes, the Gujarat government has been working on two major projects to carry treated wastewater from Ahmedabad city to Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR), which are at a maximum distance of 90-km, through a bulk water pipeline.

The initiative is part of the Gujarat government’s policy for reuse of treated waste water, intended to reduce the state’s dependence on the Narmada Yojana for water.

On Monday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting and reviewed the availability of Narmada water in eight municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar — and local area development authorities, an official release on Monday said.

At the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need to operationalise the system to use 75% treated wastewater in industries, local parks and gardens and in filling local water bodies in the next two years, the release added.

In the meeting, guidance was also given to provide treated wastewater in irrigation through farm cooperatives.

According to a top government officer, the state government has assessed the requirement of treated wastewater in the two special investment regions, and the projects have been conceptualised on the basis of the need. “A feasibility study for laying a bulk water pipeline from Ahmedabad’s Sewerage Treatment Plant near Pirana to Dholera, which is around 90 km away, is on. The project implementation cost has been estimated at around Rs 400 crore,” said the officer. “A similar concept is in in the works for MBSIR, but its feasibility study has not yet begun.”

The pipeline, which may pass through Sanand industrial cluster before reaching Mandal-Becharaji region, falls at the tri-junction point of Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Surendranagar districts. MBSIR is located at a distance of around 60-70 km from Ahmedabad.

As per the draft plan, the officer said, the bulk water pipeline for DSIR will pass through industrial clusters like Bavla and Changodar and can cater to industries there as well. The treated wastewater can be used for industry as well as construction purposes.

Last year, the Gujarat government launched its policy for the reuse of treated wastewater from urban local bodies across the state and made it an alternative source of non-potable water. Under the policy, the government is planning to provide treated wastewater mainly to industries and thermal power stations.

The government is planning to reach minimum 80% coverage, under the policy. Another stated aim of the policy is the collection of sewage in all municipal towns and to reach a level of 100% treatment of collected sewage ‘as per prescribed standards’.

The government has also set a target of enhancing the use of treated wastewater to 70% by 2025. And as part of this initiative, it is also planning to fill the Sabarmati Riverfront with treated wastewater.

The vision statement of the policy reads, “The policy envisions maximising the collection and treatment of sewage generated, and reusing the treated waste water on a sustainable basis, thereby reducing dependency on fresh water resources; and to promote treated waste water as an economic resource.”

At a recent press conference over the issue of water scarcity in Gujarat this year, CM Rupani admitted that Gujarat is too dependent on the Narmada project for its water needs and therefore the state government was aggressively exploring other options of water supply other than the Narmada, such as treatment of wastewater and desalination of seawater.