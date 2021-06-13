Gujarat: Notice to health worker over singer getting Covid vaccine ‘inside house’

Rabari is a popular Gujarati folk singer who has also featured in promotional videos of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) (Photo Source: Twitter/@GeetabenRabari)

The Kutch district panchayat health department on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to a female health supervisor (FHS) for alleged indiscipline, hours after folk singer Geeta Rabari posted a photo on social media of the supervisor purportedly administering a dose of Covid vaccine to her inside a house.

Officials said disciplinary action would be taken against the FSH if she is “proven guilty”.

Rabari posted a photo of her receiving a jab of Covid-19 vaccine, sitting on a sofa inside a home, on Twitter on Saturday and soon after, people started alleging special treatment to the celebrity. Her Husband Pruthvi Rabari, who has produced albums featuring his wife, also placed as his WhatsApp profile picture a photo showing him receiving a shot, purportedly of Covid-19 vaccine, being administered by the same female health staff.

“We came to know about it at around 7.15 pm Saturday. Rabari had booked a slot for vaccination on Saturday. But prima facie, she was given the vaccine at place other than the vaccination centre. Therefore, we issued a show-case notice to the FHS… we have given her 24 hours to respond,” Bhavya Verma, district development officer (DDO) of Kutch told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The DDO said that the FHS seen in the photo posted by Rabari is attached to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Madhapar village on the outskirts of Bhuj town. Rabari is a resident of Bhuj but she also has a home in Anjar taluka of Kutch district.

After it triggered a controversy, Rabari deleted her tweet. “We are conducting an inquiry based on media reports stating that the FHS has given vaccination at doorstep to Geetaben Rabari… The government has permitted doorstep vaccination to divyang people and certain senior citizens (only)… We will take appropriate action if she is proven guilty,” Dr Janak Madhak, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Kutch, said.

Dr Madhak said that Rabari had booked a slot for getting the vaccine at a community health centre in Dhori village, around 25 kilometres west of Bhuj.

Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18 year to 44 years, in which Rabari falls, started in Kutch from May 1. By Saturday evening, 93,118 people in this age group had been given first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to official data.

“We are getting good response from people. For the past 15 days, we are making around 5,000 spots for vaccination availably daily and all of them are getting booked within 10 minutes. Around 4,500 to 4,600 have been turning up for vaccination for the past two weeks,” DDO Verma added.