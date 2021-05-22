Gujarat: Nodal hospital for distributing antifungal drug in state ‘out of stock’

The LG Hospital in Ahmedabad, which was appointed the nodal hospital for distributing Liposomal Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used to treat mucormycosis, has run out of the life-saving drug. A notification pasted on its gate Saturday stated the “hospital does not have stock available” for the drug.

Gujarat had officially declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease on May 21 under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Currently, the state has 2,281 mucormycosis patients, the highest across the country, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadanand Gowda stated in a tweet.

Against the 2,281 patients, however, only 5,800 injections of Liposomal Amphotericin-B have been allocated.

Gowda tweeted, “After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8,848 across the country.”

At SSG Hospital in Vadodara, three deaths of mucormycosis patients were reported on Saturday. The hospital conducted 20 surgeries in a single day, on mucormycosis patients.