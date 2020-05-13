Gujarat: No wholesale markets to operate in 10 containment zones from May 15

A worker at a fruit shop at the Naveen Galla Mandi in Lucknow on Thursday, after the UP government changed the limited sale timings — from day to late night hours — in order to discourage large gatherings of general buyers. Vishal Srivastav A worker at a fruit shop at the Naveen Galla Mandi in Lucknow on Thursday, after the UP government changed the limited sale timings — from day to late night hours — in order to discourage large gatherings of general buyers. Vishal Srivastav

In the 10 containment zones — Khadia, Jamalpur, Shahpur, Dariyapur, Danilimda, Behrampura, Asarwa, Gomtipur, Saraspur and Maninagar — wholesale markets will remain shut and home delivery services suspended after May 15 when strict lockdown in Ahmedabad is lifted.

The city was put under complete lockdown for a week from May 7 to May 14 allowing only milk and medicine stores to operate.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the city’s red zones.

It is applied for the wholesale markets of Jamalpur, Kalupur, Rajnagar Market or Dhalgarwad, Manekchowk and all other markets in these containment zones.

However, grocery, vegetable and fruit vendors and grain grinding outlets will be allowed to operate in these containment zones from 8 am to 1 pm on conditions that only these items are sold, all the retailers and vendors get themselves screened and possess health screening cards, maintain social distancing, and use separate trays for accepting and returning currency notes.

While for the rest of the city, grocery, vegetables and fruits, grain grinding facility, milk and medicines will be available to residents from 8 am to 3 pm.

Moreover, for the residents in these containment zones, they will be allowed to step out only between 8 am and 1 pm and no movement other than these hours will be permissible and only to buy these essentials.

“The residents from these 10 zones cannot move to other areas, will have to avoid going to crowded places, wear masks while stepping out and if available also wear hand gloves and cap. Once vegetables and other essentials are brought home, sanitise them,” the guidelines issued by AMC stated.

Also, all shopkeepers and vendors are required to wear gloves, caps, masks and use sanitisers. They will also have to provide sanitisers to the customers.

These guidelines are directed to be implemented with immediate effect so that customers do not face difficulties once lockdown is lifted on May 15.

AMC also shortlisted five locations for wholesale markets — Gurzari bazaar on the Sabarmati Riverfront, Football ground at Kankaria Lake, AES ground Bodakdev, Jetalpur APMC market and Vasna APMC for potato and onions.

Trading of fruits at Naroda old market will start from May 15. The retail vegetable vendors can buy from these wholesale markets between 7 am and 10 am. Farmers can bring fresh vegetables to Jetalpur APMC from 3 am -7 am. The APMC wholesale traders can sell these produce to retailers including vendors between 7am and 10 am. No wholesale trader or farmer at Jetalpur APMC can sell directly to retail customers.

