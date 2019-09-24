Gujarat: No seminar or conference for doctors during OPD hours, says Deputy CM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel asked hospitals to not hold any seminar or conference for doctors during Out Patient Department (OPD) hours. He was addressing a gathering at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital auditorium at an event held to mark the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat scheme Monday.

“I have asked all the officials concerned that no health seminar or conference should be organised during the OPD hours,” Patel said. Also, Gujarat became the first state to launch the suicide prevention helpline 104.

In the coming two years, 11,000 health and wellness centres would be developed across the state that will offer more than 12 health services. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a total of 1.50 lakh health and wellness centres would be developed in the country.

While launching the suicide prevention helpline, Patel said that due to lack of awareness and stigma attached with mental health issues, people do not come forward for treatment. “In an attempt to provide them a timely guidance, Gujarat becomes the first state in the country to launch suicide prevention helpline that will offer 24-hour counselling facility,” he said. For this, badminton champion P V Sindhu has been named the brand ambassador.

Patel said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, medical service up to Rs 5 lakh can be availed by the beneficiaries. The state government’s Mukhya-Mantri Amrutum (MA) Vatsalya Yojana are also clubbed with it.

Sharing the figures, he said that 8.45 lakh beneficiaries have benefited under the Prime Minister Jan Arogya scheme taking the claims to Rs 1,313 crore.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, nearly 80 lakh families (4 crore people) are covered. Already, registration of 73.89 lakh families and 3.70 crore people have been done in the state. The state’s 2,637 hospitals are covered under this scheme and till now as many as 8.45 lakh patients ailing from heart, kidney, cancer and other diseases have benefited from the scheme taking the claims to Rs 1,313.6 crore.”