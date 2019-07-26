Gujarat: ‘No role to play for purpose for which it was established’, government winds up GICC

The Gujarat government has decided to wind up one of its companies, Gujarat Industrial Corridor Corporation Limited (GICC), after realising that it no longer has any role to play for the purpose for which it was established. This was revealed in GICC’s annual report for the year 2017-18, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Advertising

A note in the report – signed by Principal Secretary, Industries & Mines, M K Das – reads, “GICC was incorporated as SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to oversee the work pertaining to the development of the area of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.”

“However, upon incorporation of Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) and transfer of majority of projects being overseen by the Company to Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region Development Authority (MBSIRDA), GICC has no role to play at this stage in Corridor Development,” it adds.

The note further adds, “…studies or surveys undertaken by GICC is either completed or transferred to other entities like DICDL and MBSIR. Government of Gujarat, Industries & Mines Department… has approved to wind up the GICC under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company has initiated necessary actions to wind up the company.”

GICC was incorporated in March 2009 under the provisions of the Companies Act.