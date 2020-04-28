Gujarat: No public gatherings, loudspeakers for religious events, says govt

The order prohibited any public gathering for religious activities such as puja or bandgi and banned the use of loudspeakers. (Representational) The order prohibited any public gathering for religious activities such as puja or bandgi and banned the use of loudspeakers. (Representational)

The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the strict implementation of Disaster Management Act in view of the COVID-19 pandemic during all upcoming religious festivals.

The order prohibited any public gathering for religious activities such as puja or bandgi and banned the use of loudspeakers. It also appealed to the community and religious leaders to create awareness on the effective implementation of lockdown.

The order, issued by the Home Department, says that it has been issued for the strict implementation of lockdown during all upcoming religious festivals because, “to control the impact of COVID-19, social distancing is very necessary”.

It said that as per the orders framed by the National Disaster Management Authority under the provisions of The Disaster Management Act, the relevant prohibitions imposed by the central government would be in force till further orders are issued. Any religious activity in which people assemble will be prohibited and use of loudspeaker or any other medium for the same will not be allowed.

Any religious activity can be undertaken privately or individually, it said, adding people cannot assemble for any reason, including having food or snacks, after performing a religious activity privately or individually.

It specifically appealed to the religious and community leaders to create awareness about the effective implementation of lockdown and to ensure that people do not assemble for religious activities.

Violation of any prohibitory order issued by the Central government under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, will be subject to penal action under the legislation, said the order.

