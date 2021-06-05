Gujarat: Nirman Petroleum offers doorstep diesel delivery

Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

Nirman Petroleum has started offering doorstep diesel delivery through their mobile petrol pumps, around Baska in Halol taluka of Gujarat.

Nirman Petroleum is run by Jitendra S Shah who owns an Indian Oil Corporation Limited outlet. He has recently acquired a Mobile Fuel Pump – which will go around Baska, Halol taluka to meet the demand for diesel by various end-users at their doorstep, stated an official release. The mobile fuel pump has successfully met the diesel demands of the poly cab, Sun pharma, Alembic, GEM care, Reliance, Asian sky, and miles situated near his delivery area.

“It is proving to be a boon to our customers as they don’t need to find transportation. There won’t be issue of leakage and damage and there will be 100 per cent transparency,” stated Jitendra S Shah.

Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel startups to maintain quality and creating the availability of fuel for the consumers, the release added.