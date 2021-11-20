scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Gujarat: Finance Minister to visit GIFT City today

The discussions will focus on role of GIFT-IFSC as gateway to global financial services for Indian corporates within India, attracting global financial business to India and growth as a fintech global hub.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
November 20, 2021 3:00:30 am
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead a team of secretaries to GIFT City on Saturday to discuss development and growth of India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar.

Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad will join the discussions where secretaries from finance ministry and coporate affairs ministry will remain present, stated an official release from the government.

Sitharaman will also visit key infrastructure facilities at GIFT City and will interact with various stakeholders having presence in IFSC, the release added.

