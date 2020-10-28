Gujarat: Nine firms to face action by labour dept over ‘not paying’ gratuity dues

Among nine establishments issued notices under Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, seven are from Ahmedabad.

The Labour and Employment department of Gujarat government has initiated legal proceedings against nine establishments in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat for non-payment of gratuity dues to their employees.

The Labour and Employment department had received complaints from employees and unions about firms not paying gratuity to employees. Show-cause notices were issued to nine establishments after checks conducted by the department confirmed that they had delayed the payment of gratuity or were not paying gratuity at all, stated an official release from the department on Tuesday.

Among nine establishments issued notices under Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, seven are from Ahmedabad. They include Kataria Automobiles at SG Highway, Censor Security Services, Singhal Brothers at Narol, Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd. at Narol, Konduskar Travels at Paldi, Shilp Indane at Ghatlodia, and Prashant Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd.

Show-cause notices were also issued to Dashama Industries at Kalol in Gandhinagar, and Ujala Dyeing & Printing Mills in Surat.

“No employer can hold back or not pay the rightful dues of any employees. During checks, nine establishments were found to be non-compliant with gratuity related laws. We have initiated legal action under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 against the erring firms,” said Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment department.

“Further legal/criminal proceedings will be initiated against these establishments,” Mittra added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.